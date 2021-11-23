GR Christmas tree installation happening Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday is a big day for downtown Grand Rapids: the 42-foot-tall Christmas tree is being installed at Rosa Parks Circle.

This year’s tree is a 4,000-pound concolor fir, also commonly called white fir. The tree has traveled more than 110 miles from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, north of Cadillac in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Just learned that this baby is 4,000 pounds 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oS8wvG9jJf — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) November 23, 2021

The tree was donated by Charlie and Elizabeth Secchia and John and Monica Inhulsen. It will be installed by Rockford Construction, Gelock Heavy Movers, Buist Electric and Shine Decorators.

The official tree lighting will take place on Friday, Dec. 3.