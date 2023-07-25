The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt, which opens in November, offered a sneak peek in July.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first-ever Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt, which aims to bring a European Christmas tradition to West Michigan, will feature food, curling, and even a custom beer.

The market, which will run from Nov. 17 to Dec. 23 at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, offered a sneak peek into its festivities Tuesday.

“There’s lots to do, lots to see, lots to eat, lots to listen to,” Karen Carpenter, the market’s general manager, said.

The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt, which opens in November, offered a sneak peek in July.

The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt, which opens in November, offered a sneak peek in July.

The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt, which opens in November, offered a sneak peek in July.

The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt, which opens in November, offered a sneak peek in July.

The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt, which opens in November, offered a sneak peek in July.

The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt, which opens in November, offered a sneak peek in July.

Carpenter told News 8 the indoor area will be a beverage hall, while the vendor stalls themselves will be set up throughout the parking lot.

“We’re going to be featuring vendors of all different kinds. We’ll have food vendors and craft vendors and art vendors,” Carpenter said. “And I can’t even believe the food smells that will be coming from this place.”

There will also be several community partnerships at the Christkindl Markt, including a beer partnership with Brewery Vivant, according to Carpenter.

“They’re creating a beer for us,” she said.

Tuesday’s sneak peek highlighted a custom curling sheet and food from One Stop Coney, both of which will be featured at the market.

Carpenter told News 8 the Christkindl Markt has been in the works for “a good five years.”