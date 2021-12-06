GR Children’s Museum ready for busy holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is gearing up for a busy holiday season with extended hours and special activities for kids over Christmas break.

CEO Maggie Lancaster says children can make a new handmade projects every week to create, wrap and share with someone special. Projects include shrink dinks and wreath-making.

Kids can also play with chocolate playdough, make snowflake crafts and tackle a GymCo obstacle course.

The museum will celebrate the New Year the entire week between Christmas and Jan. 1, with a parade at noon every day.

Masks are mandatory for everyone inside the museum.

Check out GRCM.org for updated holiday hours.