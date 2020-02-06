GR children’s hospital spotlights Heart Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — February is Heart Month, an opportunity to raise awareness about heart health and those born with heart defects.

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week is Feb. 7 to Feb. 14. It helps to raise awareness for those living with defects and treatments.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is home to the Congenital Heart Center, which specializes in diagnosing and treating all congenital heart conditions for patients of all ages.

According to the American Heart Association, there are up to 1.3 million Americans who have some form of a congenital heart defect.

Dr. Marcus Haw, a pediatric cardiologist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, spoke to News 8 Thursday about congenital heart defects and the Congenital Heart Center. Watch the interview above.