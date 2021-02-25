GR children’s book author offers advice ahead of career week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — March 1 through March 5 is National Career Week, which is a time for parents and their children to learn more about what jobs are out there.

Even though it can be an exciting time, Grand Rapids children’s book author, Holly Sharp, says mistakes can be made if it’s not approached correctly.

A 2017 study by Gallup says that half of Americans regret their college major and two-thirds feel unengaged in their jobs. This is why Sharp wants to share some advice as young people begin to explore their options.

“You don’t have to decide before fifth grade what you want to be when you grow up,” said Sharp.

Sharp says it’s OK to take some time to figure things out.

“We commit so young and kind of end up as adults regretting the choices that we made. We didn’t take enough time as kids to really explore the full gamut of what all of the different possibilities are that are out there,” said Sharp. “I wrote this book because I went to go find it, a typical entrepreneur story, and it didn’t exist.”

Sharp’s book, “Dream It & Do It,” includes short stories for lots of different career paths including art, service and business.

“More than just look at this person and what they do, I think it’s important for kids to go out and experience through play what it’s like to do that job,” said Sharp.

Sharp advises parents to expose their kids to websites like LinkedIn and watch documentaries to become more well-rounded. She hopes this mindset pushes young minds in the right direction.

“It’s okay to try lots and lots of different things when you’re at that elementary age, so that by the time when you get to junior high and high school you’ve tried so many things that you feel more confident in the thing that you want to go be good at,” said Sharp.

More information about Sharp’s story and book can be found online.