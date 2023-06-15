GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Council wants to address worker shortages with immigration programs.

It announced three new initiatives Thursday aimed at encouraging economic growth in the area through immigration.

“Addressing the talent gap is the No. 1 issue for the business community, particularly here in West Michigan in our ability for long-term competitiveness. One way to address that gap is through immigration,” Rick Baker, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber, said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Nate Koetje, the CEO of Feyen Zylstra electrical services, said economic growth is dependent on a growing population. He said the supply of people available to work is shrinking while the number of jobs continues to grow.

“We’re working to provide leadership in the business community on attracting new Americans to West Michigan,” he said. “As part of that solution, we want to inspire both the business community and policy makers to look at immigration as a force for good and something that our community needs to embrace in order to continue to build on the successes we’ve had in the past.”

The group is updating the Economic Impact Report for West Michigan, which was last done in 2018, to get clear data. Zylstra said the 2018 report found that immigrants in West Michigan are bringing in dollars, tax revenues and adding jobs to the economy. The updated report is expected in September.

The Chamber is also partnering with Global Detroit and Grad Valley State University for the Global Talent Retention Initiative and the Global Entrepreneur and Residence Program.

It is also relaunching the Michigan Immigration Compact, which asks Congress for immigration reform in the country.

“Our immigration system here in the United States is not working for anyone,” Baker said. “Our immigration policy is outdated. It is poorly managed and poorly executed. Our nation needs a secure border and an effective system for all to allow those seeking the opportunity to legally enter.”