GR Camper, Travel and RV Show rolls into DeVos Place this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show is returning to DeVos Place.

Organizers say it’s the state’s biggest recreational vehicle show, featuring a dozen West Michigan dealers with more than 100 RV lines.

Mike Wilbraham, the show’s producer, told News 8 that all RVs, from Class A buses to teardrop trailers, are in high demand due to more families taking their vacations on the road.

“People discovered RV camping again when they had a little more time, wanted to spend time with their family and be more in control of their vacation — and that is really what an RV vacation is all about,” said Wilbraham.

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show runs from Thursday to Sunday. It will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 14.

You can find more information and purchase tickets online.