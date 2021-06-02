GR business owner says to-go cocktails helped bar stay afloat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids business owner says selling to-go cocktails helped his business stay afloat last summer.

Mark Sellers, the owner of Max’s South Seas Hideaway in downtown Grand Rapids, says even though they don’t sell as many now with more customers coming in person, he is glad they had that option to stay in business.

“It did help especially last year when we were shut down quite a bit. It was one of our only sources of revenue was the cocktails to go, now it’s just only 3% of our sales,” said Sellers.

The law allowing to-go cocktails will stay in place until the end of 2025, at least.

Officials with Bank of American Securities have estimated that sales of premade cocktails will reach $3 billion to $4 billion over the next few years.