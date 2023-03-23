GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at Burton Elementary and Middle School will now walk through a metal detector every morning.

The metal detectors were put in place Thursday as the result of a Feb. 2 public safety meeting, a spokesperson for Grand Rapids Public Schools told News 8.

The meeting was held after two guns were found this school year, one in January and one in October. A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a student in January, after a parent contacted the school. In October, a school resource officer confiscated an unloaded gun, a magazine and ammunition from a student.

Metal detectors were one of the possible security measures parents and school officials discussed during the Feb. 2 meeting.

“My request is to put metal detectors at the entrance,” one parent said during the meeting. “Because this school already has red flags … if it’s not done, it’s going to be a mass shooting and we don’t want that.”

Security personal that already work at the school will oversee the students as they walk through the metal detectors on their way to class.