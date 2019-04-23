GR budget plan includes adding GRPD officers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids city commissioners on Tuesday discussed next year’s budget proposal, which includes adding community police officers — just not the number the Grand Rapids Police Department wanted.

City Manager Mark Washington’s spending plan calls for adding a community policing night shift, with five additional officers.

GRPD leaders have said 10 would be the preferred number.

Under Washington's plan, only two of the additional officers would be new hires. The city would create three civilian positions within the police department to free up three officers for the remaining community policing posts.

The move comes after a recent study on police staffing suggested GRPD officers are doing jobs that could be handled by civilians, like reviewing paperwork.

"Even though the consultants did not recommend adding additional sworn officers, we have to crawl before we can walk," Washington told city commissioners. "So we're not able to implement all the recommendations at one time."

Washington is also proposing a new position in his office. That person would concentrate on improving relations between the community and GRPD.

Washington told city commissioners he's concerned that if those relations don't improve, outside agencies like the federal government might intervene as they have in other cities.

The proposed $563 million spending plan is down about $30 million from last year's budget.

Tuesday's briefing was only the start of the budget process. A public hearing on the spending plan is scheduled for May 14.