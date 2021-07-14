GR Bucket List offers unique local experiences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to try something new this summer, the GR Bucket List could be for you. The list features unique experiences in Grand Rapids that you might not otherwise know about.

It was inspired by the pandemic and hopes to showcase all that Grand Rapids has to offer.

The founder, Sarah Marilyn, says they work with local businesses to highlight unique opportunities in the city. Different partners include the House of Wine on Monroe Center, The Melting Pot and Grand Rapids Ballet.

There will be a launch party on July 29 that will have charcuterie classes, sushi-making classes and more.

Marilyn says she wants this list to help the economy thrive.

“Watching the businesses struggling and not being able to afford electricity and turn the lights on and people not coming into the doors because of COVID, it was essential to work with small businesses to create these unique experiences to drive traffic back to their restaurants or experienced-based businesses,” said Marilyn.

More details about the GR Bucket List can be found online.