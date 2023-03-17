GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and Brass Ring Brewing Company in Alger Heights is keeping up with its favorite tradition — offering an Irish menu to patrons.

The brewery will open from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. It’s not their regular business hours, just a special way to celebrate the holiday at any time of day.

“It’s the only time of the year we do it,” head brewer Christopher Gibbons said

Normally, people have to make reservations, but it’s first come-first served throughout the weekend.

The brewery has been celebrating St. Patrick’s all week long with dishes like the Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers and Mash, Irish Stew, Irish dinner and breakfast and Bailey’s Cheesecake.

Breakfast will be served all day. It includes sausage, rasher, white and black pudding, home-fried eggs, tomato, beans and brown bread.

The special St. Patrick’s Day menu featured at Brass Ring Brewing Company in Alger Heights. Irish breakfast is being offered at Brass Ring Brewing Company for St. Patrick’s Day.

“I think it’s the most authentic breakfast experience I think you’re going to find short of the airport in Galway or Dublin,” Gibbons said.

The brewery, the only Cask Marque accredited establishment in the state, will also pour Irish Stout and Irish Red ale all weekend.