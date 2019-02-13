Grand Rapids

GR Boat Show kicks off at DeVos Place Wednesday

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 04:51 AM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 08:43 AM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 74th annual Grand Rapids Boat Show kicks off at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday.

More than 400 boats from more than 100 manufacturers will be at the show this year, which will fill more than five acres of DeVos Place. There will also be boat accessories, marine electronics, lifts and docks, ski and wakeboard equipment. 

This year’s "Queen of the Show" is a 42 Regal Coupe from Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. There will be two high performance boats from West Michigan Offshore, the Hustler 388 Slingshot and Douglas Skate 308. Pro wakeboarders, water-skiers, and wake surfers will perform at the show. 

Visitors will be able to suit up and try out the scuba dive tank. There will also be music, food and drinks. 

Saturday, the Kent County Sheriff's Department Marine Division will offer boater safety certification. 

The 2019 Grand Rapids Boat Show is open to the public Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 14 and kids under 5 get in for free. 

