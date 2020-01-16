GR bistro reveals changes inside Bridge Street building

A courtesy rendering of the Morning Belle Brunch Bistro slated to open at 434 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids. (Meritage Hospitality Group)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meritage Hospitality Group is revealing what’s happening behind a papered glass storefront on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

A Jan. 7, 2020 photo shows the boarded up and papered glass storefront at 434 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids.

The company, which operates more than 300 restaurants in 16 states, is transforming 434 Bridge St. NW into a Morning Belle Brunch Bistro.

Meritage Hospitality Group tells News 8 it picked the site because it felt a breakfast option was missing for the people who live and work in the Bridge Street area.

A courtesy rendering of the Morning Belle Brunch Bistro slated to open at 434 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids. (Meritage Hospitality Group)

Last week, News 8 could hear construction crews at work inside the building located between the Jolly Pumpkin and Butcher’s Union. Meritage Hospitality Group released images Thursday showing their progress.

A courtesy photo shows construction inside 434 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids. (Meritage Hospitality Group)

Meritage Hospitality Group says crews are restoring historic features of the building, including its flooring, brick walls and ceiling.

The bistro will have the same color scheme and features as Morning Belle’s East Beltline location, but on a smaller scale with a local neighborhood feel, according to the company.

A courtesy photo shows construction inside 434 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids. (Meritage Hospitality Group)

Meritage Hospitality Group says the new restaurant will have seating for 90 guests and a menu that mirrors the original Morning Belle at 1600 E. Beltline Ave. NE.

The company expects to hire 28 to 30 employees for the Bridge Street Morning Belle, which is expected to open in late March.