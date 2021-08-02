GR-based gym places 14th in worldwide CrossFit Games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-based gym placed 14th in the worldwide CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

Officials with 8th Day Gym, located on Market Avenue in Grand Rapids, said they are proud of the team and how everyone performed last week.

CrossFit is a combination of any type of fitness including gymnastics, conditioning and more.

The team has been training for a combined 40 years. The athletes told News 8 in June they wanted to use the competition as a massage for others to follow their dreams.

The CrossFit Games took place July 27 through Aug. 1.