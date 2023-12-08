GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Life doesn’t come with instructions, but a group of West Michigan barbers are great guides.

“I give them my truth about how I made mistakes,” Grant Henderson, a barber at Ernie’s Barber and Beauty Salon, said.

Customers will get full transparency at Ernie’s, and they’ll also get Henderson.

“You’re going to get a good cut, and you’re going to get good conversation,” he said.

Henderson is one of the men leading the charge to get young guys off the street and into the barbershop.

“You got a mentor in me, you got a friend in me,” Henderson said. “You got somebody who loves you, not just at your home but here at the barbershop.”

He told News 8 he has hard conversations with his clients about topics that most barbers won’t broach.

“When the dad conversation comes, I notice a lot of them get angry,” Henderson said. “They feel as though their dad abandoned them.”

Henderson can relate. His dad wasn’t there when he needed him most.

That’s why he and the team give fathers and sons a safe space to let their hair down.

Client Cortney Davis said it’s a welcome environment for both him and his son.

“I want him to experience the fellowship, just guys being able to get together, put their guards down and talk about things you don’t really talk about with other men because of the stigma,” Davis said.

Research shows kids with dads in their lives are at lower risk for substance abuse, suicide, behavioral issues and teen pregnancy.

For 8-year-old Joshua Ward, the benefits of dads are simple.

“He means a lot to me,” Joshua said. “He loves me and he feeds me and he clothes me.”

Henderson said he’s willing to do the same for his clients.

“I just want to see the smiles on young men’s faces,” Henderson said.

It’s an unrelenting desire fueled by the pain of his past.

“I could’ve easily been on somebody’s obituary or somewhere in somebody’s prison, but I’m here,” Henderson said. “I’m blessed to be here.”

Henderson is giving discounts on haircuts to fathers and sons or father figures and young men who come into Ernie’s together. He said it’s his way of promoting the power of mentorship.