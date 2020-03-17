GR bar feeds first responders on St. Patty’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids bar that purchased food for Saint Patrick’s Day decided to pay it forward by feeding first responders after Michigan restaurants and bars were ordered to stop dine-in services amid the new coronavirus.

Instead of letting food go to waste, Putt Putts Bar is feeding Grand Rapids police and firefighters.

“Normally on St. Patty’s Day, we would be selling all of our food. Since bars are closed, no one deserves it more than our men and women in blue. They take care of us, now is our time to take care of them,” said Charlie Fischer, owner of Putt Putts. “It’s good for us. It’s a good thing, that my staff, they are all unemployed now, but they are down here because they have nothing to do and they want to help.”

Food from Putt Putts Bar that’s being served to first responders. (March 17, 2020)

The food was packaged to-go, so that rules weren’t violated.

