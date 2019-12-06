GR Ballet to have 9 ‘The Nutcracker’ performances this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next Friday, Dec. 13 marks the first showing of this year’s “The Nutcracker.” It will be performed by the Grand Rapids Ballet at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids.

“The Nutcracker” features Clara and her handsome prince, a battle of brave soldiers, fighting mice, dancing snowflakes, a kingdom make of sweets, and of course, the Sugar Plum Fairy. Music is performed live by the Grand Rapids Symphony.

The Nutcracker is one of the biggest productions put on by the Grand Rapids Ballet.

“We have the entire professional company, over 30 dancers on the stage including up to 80 kids,” said James Sofranko, the Grand Rapids Ballet’s artistic director. “So, it’s a huge production to manage with the Grand Rapids Symphony with all the sets and costumes.”

For one of the 30 dancers, Emily Reed, it’s been a dream of hers since she was just three years old.

“I saw it on PBS with my parents. I saw the sugar plum and cavalier,” said Reed. “A funny thing is I still had a pacifier at three years old. So, my mom made a deal that if I gave up my pacifier, she would give me ballet shoes.”

Now, Reed will dance as Dream Clara and Sugar Plum Fairy as well as other roles during different performances.

The group practices day and night in order to bring the iconic show to life. It takes an army.

“There is just a lot of elements that come together for one live performance and that’s the magic of the theatre too,” said Sofranko.

There will be nine performances of “The Nutcracker,” ranging from Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.

For more information on dates of performances, and to get tickets, click here.