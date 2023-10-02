GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Ballet’s first theatre performance of the season will be held this weekend.

Contemporary Visions will be performed from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 at Peter Martin Wege Theatre, located at 341 Ellsworth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The production will feature four stand-alone works.

“(Contemporary Visions) is a mixed bill with four different ballets in one evening, with a contemporary, fresh look at what ballet can be,” said James Sofranko, the Grand Rapids Ballet artistic director.

Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased online, by phone at 616.454.4771 ext. 110 or the box office.

In addition, there will be a family matinee performance for sensory-sensitive audience members, featuring lowered volume, no strobe lighting and a 45-to-60-minute runtime. Tickets are free and must be reserved online.