GR author uses hardships to help others

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman who experienced abuse as a child is working to use her experience to help others.

Studies show that nearly 3 million cases of child abuse are reported in the U.S. every year.

It’s something Robin Marvel of Grand Rapids has personally gone through, and now working to shine a light on the issue.

“I grew up with a really tumultuous childhood,” said Marvel. “There was a lot of violence, a lot of homelessness. There was also a lot of childhood trauma that took place because of that.”

Marvel says her life as a kid was far from easy.

“My third-grade year we missed like six months of school because we were living on the river in a station wagon and that was like a pattern, a lot of domestic abuse,” said Marvel.

And she grew up way too fast.

“At about the age of 15, I started drinking pretty heavily, made some really poor choices and ended up sexually assaulted and ended up with a baby at 16 years old,” said Marvel.

But instead of letting her hardships stop her from succeeding in life, with lots of work and a few setbacks, Marvel has now published her seventh book called “Healing Childhood Trauma.”

The purpose is to help others who are going through the same thing.

“It’s really great to be able to be that hand up and say I’ve been there, I get it. If I can do it, you can do it,” said Marvel.

Marvel also speaks across the country and her next stop is in Vermont in March. She says her goal will be complete if she is able to help just one person by sharing her story.

“It’s not going to be easy, but it’s going to be so worth it in the end,” said Marvel.

“Healing Childhood Trauma” releases on Feb. 29. More information can be found online.