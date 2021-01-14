GR author donating book proceeds to children’s hospitals

Hilton Nelson Jr. reading his book “Bushy Tail One Pond at a Time” to a child on Jan. 14, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hilton Nelson Jr.’s affinity for writing dates back to his elementary days when he wrote a story in fifth grade about his animals.

“We had dogs and pigs and stuff,” said Nelson of Grand Rapids. “It was an A too.”

Writing a book had always been on his mind, but then he had to shift his focus after starting a family.

“Had to take care of that family then,” said Nelson. “I had to put everything on the side.”

Nelson was a crane operator at Louis Padnos for 28 years. He retired six years ago. He then found himself with a lot of free time.

“I keep feeding the squirrels and stuff outside, and this one came up to the door. He kept on trying to get in,” Nelson said. “I said, ‘man, I think I’ll write a little story about that guy.’”

Nelson reached out to a publishing company. After a couple of years, he finally saw the final product, a book called “Bushy Tail One Pond at a Time.”

Copies of “Bushy Tail One Pond at a Time” written by Hilton Nelson Jr. (Jan. 14, 2021)

“Just feels so good on the inside,” Nelson said. “I done accomplished a dream I wanted to do.”

Nelson plans on donating proceeds from his book to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To buy his book, people can reach Nelson by emailing him at HiltonNelson100@yahoo.com.