GR Asian-Pacific Foundation to host Lunar New Year storytelling event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday marks the start of a new year in accordance with the Chinese lunisolar calendar. In many Asian cultures, the Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, is one of the most important holidays of the year.

While the holiday takes on varying names and traditions from country to country, Ace Marasigan, executive director of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation, said it shares a similar meaning.

“If you think about it, all the things that we do here in the West to celebrate New Year’s it’s almost similar to the people that celebrate Lunar New Year. They’re just different celebrations, different traditions. It’s all about bringing family together and having fellowship with your friends and the close ones that you have,” said Marasigan.

Each year is represented with an animal, based on a repeating 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac. This new year bids farewell to the Year of the Ox and welcomes the Year of the Tiger.

The pandemic isn’t the only thing that’s changed the way people celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Marasigan said the #StopAsianHate movement has shifted the focus on these celebrations, igniting more conversations about working together to keep moving forward and build on relationships throughout the community. Even if you don’t personally celebrate the Lunar New Year, he believes it’s important to understand and embrace other cultures.

“It’s important for us to come together in these celebrations to learn about culture, learn about the different traditions and communities. It’s more important for us just to show up because once we show up, people see us. They see that we are genuinely interested in another person’s culture, and that’s where the conversations start to take place. So, if we want to build communities together, we need to step up, step out of our box and just reach out and get to know other people,” said Marasigan.

There is an opportunity to do that in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 5. In partnership with Experience GR, GRAPF will host a Lunar New Year storytelling event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Studio Park. Marasigan said the event will feature story readings, mochi donuts and lion dancers. It’s free and open to anyone of any age.