GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation is holding its sixth festival this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the free, family-friendly and pet-friendly event will take place at Calder Plaza.

The event includes over 40 food and merchandise vendors, entertainment, workshops and VIP experiences, the Facebook event for the festival said. Each vendor will be taking their own payments. Guests are encouraged to bring cash.

The festival will kick off each day with morning yoga at 9:30 a.m. before festivalgoers can visit the array of activities and events.

On Saturday night, the festival is celebrating “the Hmong community in Michigan” from from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., the foundation’s website said.

Masks will not be mandatory, but guests are asked to be mindful of others.

For a schedule and map, click here.