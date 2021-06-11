GR Asian-Pacific Festival returns this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After being forced to cancel last summer because of the pandemic, the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival returns downtown starting Friday.

Event organizers say they’re excited to showcase their culture to West Michigan and one of the best ways to do that in Grand Rapids is through beer.

New this year, the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation has teamed up with Mitten Brewing Company and Founders Brewing Company to create custom Asian-Pacific inspired beers that people can buy at the festival.

The event will also feature eating contests, live music and performances. It’s free and open to the public at Calder Plaza and is happening from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ace Marasigan, the founder and CEO of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation, says he wants the festival to bring forth unity.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to come together,” said Marasigan. “The Asian community has been, you know, there’s a tough challenge for the Asian community, but this is an opportunity for us to show that we are all together as one. By spending time together, we will battle whatever it is that challenges us, and we invite everyone to come along and join us and support us.”

A complete schedule of events for the festival can be found online.