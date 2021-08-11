GR artist partners with social justice group to create change

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An artist from Grand Rapids is partnering with the social justice group, The Diatribe, to push for change in the city through the 49507 Project.

The 49507 Project is led by Grand Rapids’ youth. The goal is to teach art by commissioning projects for people of color in the 49507 zip code. Artist Ebony Jean, known as Envy Storm, is one of those artists and through her music she hopes to create change.

“Throughout the years, we noticed gaps in the lack of resources and connections within our youth,” said Storm. “So we want the opportunity to be able to celebrate our resilience and our ability in our 49507 neighborhood. Creating arts and opportunities that allow our youth and our elders in the neighborhood express their selves or give back.”

Storm’s music focuses on social issues and breaking barriers for people of color. She also wants to promote self-love and peace.

“So we have unity and it’s more of a togetherness,” said Storm.

Storm is partnering with The Diatribe to get her message across. She hopes to show other people that anything is possible.

“The goal is to raise awareness with social issues within our community and build connection and create visuals. We want to give them that opportunity and those resources,” said Storm.

Storm says she recently took a four-year break from music to become a mother but is excited to re-enter the industry. She plans to have her work on all musical platforms by mid-October.