GR apartments to rebuild after storm destroys roof

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Reconstruction is underway at an apartment complex in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood that lost its roof during a powerful storm in September.

Grand Rapid city officials told News 8 that the building permit for the Crestview Apartment complex was approved earlier this week.

Construction crews began work right away as the owners hope to have the roof rebuilt by Dec. 16.

According to city officials, the building permit issued to them is good for six months.

Due to the extensive damage, the city deemed the apartment complex along with surrounding homes unlivable following the storm.

Drone 8 footage of the storm damage around Belknap Lookout in Grand Rapids Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Since then some of the properties have gotten the OK for its residents to move back, but the apartment complex has remained condemned.

Dave Prouty owns a home across the street from the apartment complex on Fairview Avenue. After recently receiving the necessary permits from the city, Prouty has also begun reconstruction on his property after it was damaged by debris during the same storm in September.

“We have three permits,” Prouty said. “One for the garage, one for the front porch and one for the roof structure.”

Prouty said his repairs seem like nothing compared to the work needed at the apartment complex across the street.

“They’ve been doing clean up … and trying to keep the water out of the building so they don’t have more issues than they already do,” Prouty said. “Their damage is much, much worse than ours, at least we have a roof.”

Though this process has been difficult for the community as a whole, Prouty believes the Belknap neighborhood is rebuilding for the better.

“I think a year from now, we’ll look back and say it was a painful process, but I think the neighborhood will be better,” he said. “As people make improvements, I think people will take pride.”