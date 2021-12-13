GR apartment fire leaves building not fit for occupation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire in Grand Rapids Saturday has left an apartment building uninhabitable, officials say.

The fire started around 9 a.m. at a Ridgewood Apartments complex in the 2100 block of Woodburn Drive. High winds made it difficult for firefighters to control the fire.

After the fire, all 36 units in the building were deemed as not fit for occupation, the Grand Rapids Fire Department said in a Monday release.

It said Red Cross and the property management are working to find temporary housing for the residents.

Three people with GRFD were injured, it says. One person has a broken ankle after they fell down a staircase, one was injured after a large section of a ceiling fell on him and one suffered from smoke inhalation. The latter two were treated and released.

No residents were injured.

The water line had to be shut down for the entire building due to plumbing damage, GRFD says. It says renovation to the building is expected to take several months.