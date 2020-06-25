GR announces outdoor summer fitness class schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Free outdoor fitness classes will be held in Grand Rapids this summer but with some additional safety measures.

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday that the dance, cardio and yoga classes will be held weekly from July 6 through Aug. 29.

Classes will be held Monday through Thursday and Saturday. All classes are free, for ages 16 and older and you don’t need to register.

If classes are canceled due to weather, the Parks and Recreation Department will post it on their Facebook page. Participants can also call the cancellation hotline at 616.456.3699.

The city released the follow schedule Thursday:

Monday, July 6 through Aug. 24

Yoga at Coit Park, 727 Coit Avenue NE from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Youth dance at Martin Luther King Park, 900 Fuller Avenue SE from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Zumba at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center Street NW between 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 through Aug. 25

Sunrise yoga at Indian Trails Golf Course, 2776 Kalamazoo Avenue SE from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.

Pound on the Blue Bridge, off Pearl Street NW downtown from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Sunset yoga at Lookout Park, 801 Fairview Ave. NE from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8 through Aug. 26

Kickboxing at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Yoga on the Blue Bridge, off Pearl Street NW downtown from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Soulful Motion at Garfield Park, 2111 Madison Ave. SE from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 through Aug. 27

Groove on the Blue Bridge, off Pearl Street NW downtown from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Yoga at Martin Luther King Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 through Aug. 29

Soulful Motion at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

The city noted the new COVID-19 safety guidelines to help keep participants healthy. Those measures include the following: