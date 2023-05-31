GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The community is getting a better look at the amphitheater planned on Market Avenue.

The amphitheater will have a capacity of around 12,000, according to planning records. It will have 7,000 fixed seats and space for 5,000 seats on the lawn, News 8’s partner Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reports.

According to new details from Grand Action 2.0, which is the group behind the project, the amphitheater is expected to create 825 jobs over three decades, produce an economic spinoff totaling around $490 million and lead to 1,700 nearby housing units, Crain’s reports.

The amphitheater should host around 50 events each season, drawing around 300,000 people in total.

Now, the amphitheater is also expected to face the downtown area to the north; before, it was set to face the south, Crain’s reports. It reports Grand Action 2.0 plans to create 116 new parking spots on site along with relying on 18,500 spots within walking distance.

City officials told News 8 the full plans are expected to be in a future planning commission agenda packet sometime this week.