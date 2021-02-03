GR allows first-floor retail to flip residential

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you have noticed empty storefronts in Grand Rapids, you aren’t alone.

The city passed changes to zoning in hopes that it will fill the space and at the same time provide more affordable housing. The rezoning gives building owners in that area the new option to flip the first-floor retail spots into residential space.

“We really wanted to provide building owners with the flexibility to perhaps reutilize that vacant or underutilized commercial space,” said Kristin Turkelson, Grand Rapids planning director.

Turkelson says a week after the rezone passed, the planning department has received almost a dozen calls with property owners interested in converting their retail into residential.

“If we have the fishbowl or the traditional storefront, maybe we look at adding some of the community space or the lobby areas to be on the front sides of those buildings,” Turkelson said. “So, when you are looking into the building — you are looking into the leasing office, the lobby or the gym.”

The rezone allows almost half of the city’s 6,000 commercially zoned properties to allow first-floor apartments. At the same time, it allows buildings to add a fourth floor with ease.

“With these changes 50% more floor area dedicated to residential,” Turkelson said.

The eligible buildings are located in Leonard, Bridge and Fulton streets on the West Side, the downtown area, portions of Eastown and most of 28th Street.

“Population density is key, and you achieve population density by having more dwelling units in the area and that increases your customer base,” Turkelson said.

The city expects to see some of these changes within a year.