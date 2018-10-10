GR adding options to successful payment app Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Screenshots show the grpayit app. (Oct. 10, 2018) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is seeing great results from an app that allows residents to pay bills in only a few taps.

City Treasurer John Globensky said the app, grpayit, is bringing in millions of dollars into the city.

"It is one of those items that has taken off like we never expected," he said Wednesday.

Globensky is behind the switch to grpayit, which launched in August 2017. He was expecting the app to increase online collections by 20 percent, but the city has seen an actual jump of 71 percent. Year-over-year, that works out to $29 million collected before the app was rolled out to $51 million after.

"We're only in the 10th day of August and we've already added another thousand users (this month)," Globensky said.

The city worked with citizens to help test the app and make sure is user-friendly. Currently, you can use it to pay your water bill, refuse bill, property tax and parking tickets through the app. All you have to do is snap the QR scan on the paper bill and the app is launched. The app will even give you alerts when a bill is due.

"We've just made it very simple," Globensky said. "It frees up our lives. We don't have to open the mail sometimes. We don't have to drive in to the city."

The city expects the numbers to keep going up, so it's adding more services to the app. Payments for community development block grants, accounts receivable — like building inspection fees — and miscellaneous receivables will be added in January.

"Citizens have really embraced it," Globensky said.