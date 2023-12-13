GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Third Ward City Commissioner Nathaniel Moody is stepping down, the city announced Wednesday.

Moody is resigning effective Dec. 31 due to personal reasons, the city said.

Moody was first appointed as a commissioner by the City Commission in July of 2018, following the resignation of his predecessor. He was reelected in November of 2019.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the residents of this great city and to serve with my colleagues and friends on the City Commission,” Moody said in a release. “I am proud to see many investments being made in the Third Ward, including the construction of a new MLK Jr. lodge and fire station. I am hopeful that I contributed to making this community a better place and have faith in the work that the Mayor, Commissioners, City Manager Mark Washington and staff continue to do. I intend to focus more time on my family and health, I will remain a strong voice in the community.”

The Third Ward Commissioner was born and raised in Grand Rapids. He served on several boards and committees and has received several awards, including the Celebration of Soul Marvin & Malinda Sapp Legacy Award and the Omega Psi Phi Perseverance Award.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss “regretfully” accepted the resignation. She said in a statement Moody’s “wisdom and compassion helped guide the Commission and community through some tough times during his service including the pandemic, economic recovery and civil unrest.”

“As a lifetime resident of Grand Rapids, Nathaniel’s love and passion for this community is unmatched. I valued our relationship as colleagues and look forward to his continued engagement with community in a new way going forward,” she said.

The process for filling his seat will be announced after the holidays.