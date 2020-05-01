Goodwill drive-thru sites to open for drop-offs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Places that would normally be accepting clothes and other goods are shut down, cutting off the supply of donations.

If you have a backlog of donations, stores like Goodwill are asking you to box and bag as much of them as you can because when the stores open, they will be closely following social distancing guidelines.

Bins will be set up for clothing and other items specifically.

“We’ll actually have bins that are labeled, so donors will put their items in a clothing bin or an other-item bin,” said Jill Wallace, the chief marketing and communications officer for Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids.” And really, we’re just trying to make it as safe for our customers and employees as possible.”

For the foreseeable future, you will have to step out of your vehicle to deliver your donations at the drive-thru locations.

“This is going to be a touch-less donation process, so box them up, bag them up,” Wallace said. “Make sure they are contained, so once you arrive here, we can make it as seamless as possible.”

She says the 19 drive-thru donation sites will start to reopen within the next two weeks, though they won’t all open at once. It’ll be gradually, with a few opening at a time.