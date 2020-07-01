Goodbye, free parking: Grand Rapids resumes enforcement July 6

July 1, 2020 photos show one of the notices posted near a Grand Rapids parking meter about enforcement resuming July 6, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers enjoying free parking at Grand Rapids meters: Your time is almost up.

The city recently posted notices near meters warning drivers that parking enforcement will resume Monday. The message: “Pay your meter!” or get ready to pay for parking tickets.

On March 24 shortly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her original stay-at-home order, Grand Rapids announced it was suspending parking enforcement at meters, residential parking permit zones.

Workers also held off ticketing drivers for the final week of seasonal odd/even street parking, focusing instead on safety violations with specific attention to medical facilities, the Grand Rapids Police Department and areas with food pickup services.

One thing that won’t be resuming at least for now: the May Mobility autonomous vehicle cruising around downtown before the coronavirus pandemic. City officials said last month the service is on hold while they discuss with private partners possibly restarting the program in the fall.

