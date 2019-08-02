Goodbye, detour: SB US-131 ramp to WB I-196 reopens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a happy day for West Michigan drivers as the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 is back open.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the Grand Rapids ramp Friday afternoon.
The ramp had been closed for several weeks as part of the project on I-196, which will widen the bridge over the Grand River and add more westbound lanes over the river to alleviate congestion at the US-131 interchange.
Westbound 196 remains closed over the Grand River.