Goodbye, detour: SB US-131 ramp to WB I-196 reopens

Grand Rapids

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff, Tom Hillen

Posted: / Updated:
bird's-eye view of traffic on US-131 and I-196

Traffic again flows from southbound US-131 onto westbound I-196 in Grand Rapids after the ramp was closed for several weeks. (Aug. 2, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a happy day for West Michigan drivers as the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 is back open.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the Grand Rapids ramp Friday afternoon. 

The ramp had been closed for several weeks as part of the project on I-196, which will widen the bridge over the Grand River and add more westbound lanes over the river to alleviate congestion at the US-131 interchange.

Westbound 196 remains closed over the Grand River.

