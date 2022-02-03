Good idea for Grand Rapids? Bring it to the city

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Have you ever had an idea to improve your neighborhood? Not sure where to start? Well now there are funds available to make your idea a reality.

The federal American Rescue Plan Act has made $2 million dollars available to fund community projects across the City of Grand Rapids.

The Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids Committee is now accepting community project ideas. Your idea must meet specific requirements and may be submitted through May 31. There are four different ways to bring them your idea:

Completing the PBGR Idea Submission Survey

Texting ‘pb’ to 73224

Calling with your idea to 311 or dialing 616.456.3000

Printing the idea submission survey PDF at PBGR.org, filling it out and bringing it either in-person or through the mail to Grand Rapids’ customer service center at 300 Monroe Ave. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

You can submit more than one idea, but each one must be submitted separately.

“The PBGR Committee wants to hear from the community and engage with us on how they want this money spent. This funding can transform neighborhoods,” said PBGR chair Michael Scholten.

Scholten said submitted ideas must fit in one or more of the following categories to be considered and eligible for funding:

Infrastructure investments related to water, wastewater and broadband

Evidence-based violence reduction strategies

Remediation of lead paint or other lead hazards in homes

Economic and health impacts of COVID-19 (includes assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits)

Incentive pay to front-line workers

Investments in housing and re-housing

Addressing educational disparities

Investing in healthy childhood environments

