Global pharmaceutical supplier opens new GR facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing celebrated the grand opening of their 60,000-square-foot facility Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss, members of the city council and chamber of commerce joined CEO Tom Ross at the formal celebration, which was followed by a brief tour of the state-of-the-art facility.

The building, located on Butterworth Street SW near the intersection of Front Street SW, will triple the global pharmaceutical supplier’s manufacturing capacity in Grand Rapids.

GRAM started off in the city 10 years ago. They say the new facility, their fifth building in the area, will more than triple their manufacturing capacity.

Employing around 200 staff members currently, this new state-of-the-art facility will add more to that growing number and position them in a place for more growth in the future.

Ross says they have the latest, greatest, most advanced technology in the world — right here in Grand Rapids.

“We’ve actually been a homegrown success story in the life sciences industry, which is always good to celebrate, and this is a special day for us,” Ross said. “In the U.S., there are very few homegrown pharmaceutical facilities that can match this building right here.”

The facility is currently in the process of being sterilized while other prep work is underway. They hope to be up and running by September.