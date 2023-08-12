GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A festival in downtown Grand Rapids is connecting diverse African cultures for a celebration.

The Glimpse of Africa Festival started in 2019. It features different vendors, food and music from various African cultures. This year’s festival at Calder Plaza goes from Saturday at 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This is the first time that the festival is happening for two days.

Organizers said the event is not only a way to have fun, but it is a way to celebrate, educate and share diverse African cultures in the city, while also helping those in need.

“We do all those pieces that make our community feel at home and they belong. So that way we remove those disparities, like language and culture barriers. And, of course, systemic barriers. So we want to create that system that enables our community to thrive,” Fridah Kanini, founder and CEO of Glimpse of Africa, said.

There were multiple resources at the event for the Grand Rapids African community, including counseling and refugee resources.