Glimpse of Africa event held in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local non-profit is bringing Grand Rapids together to celebrate African culture.

A Glimpse of Africa held a celebration at Martin Luther King Park in Grand Rapids Saturday. The event celebrated Africa Day, which was on May 25.

Clothing and cuisine representative of several African countries gave people a more diverse look at cultures they may not be overly familiar with. The organizers say events like this make Grand Rapids even more attractive.

“People feel they are welcome here. If they are from different parts of the world, they feel the culture here is great,” Fridah Kanini, the founder of Glimpse of Africa said. “We don’t have to travel to Chicago, Boston or New York to enjoy different cultures. It’s right here in Grand Rapids.”

Learn more about their upcoming events at AGlimpseofAfrica.org.