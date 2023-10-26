GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a beautiful sound coming from Grand Rapids thanks to many young girls who participate in the Girls Choral Academy.

Girls Choral Academy, now operating in its 25th year, works with girls across Kent County and beyond to mentor using choral music, according to Lisa Knight, the Executive Director.

“We work with them on leadership skills and on presentation skills, self-confidence and how to connect what they’re doing in their music or in the arts with their careers … what they want to be in the future,” said Knight.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help with the program. People interested in helping should fill out this form.

Girls Choral Academy is holding a benefit dinner in November.

The “Let Their Voice Be Heard” benefit will be Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Watermark Country Club. Duane and Kaye Davis will receive the “Giving Girls a Voice” award. You can support this cause or buy a ticket to this event at the Girls Choral Academy website.