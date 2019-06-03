Girlfriend of teen murderer sentenced for perjury Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved An undated mugshot of Tiara Burnett. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Quinn James listens to Mujey Dumbuya's family members before being sentenced to life in prison for the 16-year-old's murder. (April 15, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Mujey Dumbuya, provided by relatives. [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman who was dating a man convicted of raping and killing a Grand Rapids teenager has been sentenced for perjury.

On Monday, a judge ordered Tiara Lakeya Burnett to serve 169 days in jail, but she got credit for time served. She was also ordered to serve five years of probation.

In April, Burnett pleaded guilty to perjury in the Mujey Dumbuya murder investigation. In turn, the prosecutor agreed to dismiss two charges of witness intimidation against Burnett.

A jury convicted Quinn James of first-degree murder for Mujey's death in February.

The 16-year-old's body was found near a trail in Kalamazoo on Jan. 28, 2018, four days after she disappeared on her way to catch a bus to school.

In October, a jury convicted Quinn of raping Mujey when she was 15 years old. She had been scheduled to testify in that trial when she was strangled.

Both Burnett and James worked at Kentwood Public Schools, as a custodian and groundkeeper, respectively.

The district placed Burnett on administrative leave after it learned of the perjury charge. James worked at the school district until he was charged with sexually assaulting Mujey in November 2017.