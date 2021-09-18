Gilda’s Club hosting West Side Walk Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is hosting its 7th annual West Side Walk Saturday morning to celebrate the thousands of lives impacted by its programs.

The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness about Gilda’s Club’s free cancer and grief programming and to honor the lives affected by their work over the past 20 years.

The walk is 2 miles long and starts at 11 a.m. at Gilda’s Clubhouse located on Bridge Street. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

While there’s no fee to register, participants are encouraged to raise money. This year, Gilda’s Club hopes to raise $100,000 to help fund its free cancer and emotional grief health program.

Organizers say they want everyone to feel supported.

“It has been a challenging year and a half throughout the pandemic for many reasons and for many people and Gilda’s Club has provided the necessary support to keep people connected during a time when they were feeling isolated,” said Shawn Campbell, the vice president of fund development & engagement for Gilda’s Club.

If you’re unable to attend the walk-in person, you can register as a virtual walker or make a donation online.