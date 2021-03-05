Gilchrist visits Grand Rapids to tout bonds for upgrading I-196

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new construction project along I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids will be the first major job of its type in West Michigan paid for with a bonding plan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer implemented in her first year in office.

Whitmer, a Democrat, ordered the $3.5 billion in bonds after her plan for a 45-cent-per-gallon gas tax flopped in the Republican-led Legislature.

“The reason we did the Rebuilding Michigan program is because we have to find ways to invest in our infrastructure that are going to rise to meet the size of the problem,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said as he visited the Grand Rapids site Friday. “So during this major project here in West Michigan, we’re very proud we’re investing in this project and these resources over the Grand River.”

The bonds will pay to replace the eastbound I-196 bridge deck over the Grand River and widen the highway between Plymouth and Maryland avenues, making the entire stretch between US-131 to I-96 three lanes.

“I’m really proud of how conscientious the construction project has been in terms of dealing environmental concerns about going over the river. They’re very thoughtful about it. That’s the kind of work we’re going to do all across the state,” Gilchrist said.

The $26 million project is expected to begin in mid-April.