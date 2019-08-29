GRPD blocks West Side street; reports of another shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are on the scene of an apparent shooting on the West Side.

There is a large police presence on Gezon Avenue NW north of Leonard Street. That’s near The Mitten Brewing Co. and Taco Bell.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did not provide any immediate confirmation about what was happening, but neighbors told News 8 there was a shooting and that one person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Seeing some of the same officers at this scene from the others. The activity tonight is clearly taxing police resources. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/o6qT6gDFTj — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) August 29, 2019

Earlier Wednesday, two people sustained minor injuries in a separate shooting about a mile and a half away near Union High School.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.