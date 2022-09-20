GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Engaged couples can check out vendors for everything from venues to flowers to catering to entertainment at this weekend’s bridal show in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at DeVos Place Convention Center downtown. A bridal fashion show is scheduled for 2 p.m.

“You have everything from dresses, to music, to photographers. We have a tent display,” Kaylee Jones, Bridal Show manager, said.

Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased online.