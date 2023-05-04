GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids residents can enjoy the summer weather with free outdoor workout classes from the city.

Starting May 15, the city will host 16 different classes from yoga to Zumba to more intense workouts throughout the season, with the last one on Sept. 1. They are free to attend with no registration required.

“The free outdoor fitness series has become a community favorite,” David Marquardt, the city’s Parks and Recreation director, said in a statement. “Thanks to our partners, this series continues to grow. We’re excited for another summer creating connections and getting active in our parks and public spaces.”

Classes typically last 30 to 45 minutes. A full schedule of the classes can be found below:

Every Monday from May 15 to Aug. 28- Yoga at Mulick Park from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and SoulfulMOTION at Garfield Park from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. There will be no class on May 29

Every Monday from May 15 to Aug. 14- Zumba at Rosa Parks Circle from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. There will be no class on May 29

Every Tuesday from May 16 to Aug. 29- 30-minute HIIT at Lookout Park from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and sunset yoga from 7 to 7:45 p.m. at Lookout Park as well. There will be no class on July 4.

Every Tuesday from May 16 to Aug. 29- Barre on the Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and glute camp at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. No class on July 4.

Every Wednesday from May 17 to Aug. 30- Sunrise yoga at Indian Trails Golf Course from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m., HIGH Low Fitness at Cherry Park from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and WERQ on the Richmond Park Pool Deck from 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Every Wednesday from May 17 to Aug. 30- Ballroom dancing on the Blue Bridge from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Every Thursday from May 18 to Aug. 31- Line Dancing on the Briggs Park Pool Deck from 7:15 to 8 p.m. and sunset yoga on the MLK Park Pool Deck from 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Every Thursday from May 18 to Aug. 31- Yoga at Sixth Street Park from noon to 12:45 p.m. and POUND on the Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Yoga at Sixth Street Park from noon to 12:45 p.m. and POUND on the Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Every Friday from May 19 to Sept. 1- Zumba at Roosevelt Park from 6:15 to 7 p.m.

If a class is canceled due to weather, an announcement will be made on the city’s Park and Recreation Facebook page.