Gerald R. Ford Museum reopens to public Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum reopens to the public on Thursday with limited hours after being closed because of the pandemic. The museum reopened to members last week.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for kids 6 to 18-years-old. Kids 5 and under get in for free. Tickets must be reserved in advance online.

Capacity will be limited to 30 guests per hour. Masks are not required for guests who have been vaccinated, though they are encouraged. Officials ask that visitors age 2 and older who have not been vaccinated use face coverings.

“It’s with great excitement that I’m able to announce the public reopening of the museum,” said Brooke Clement, acting director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. “Health and safety remain our highest priorities but we are confident that our procedures will keep everyone safe while enabling visitors to see our permanent displays.”

More information about reopening guidelines can be found online.

The museum will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.