Gerald R. Ford Airport offers tips ahead of the holiday travel season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re just a week away from Christmas Eve but many of you might be heading out for the holidays early.

Much like Thanksgiving, officials at the Ford International Airport expect this upcoming holiday travel season to be near pre-pandemic levels.

Normally, five to six thousand people a day come through the Ford airport, but starting this weekend, they’re expecting around seven thousand passengers to come through the airport right into the first week of the new year.

With the airport being busier, airport officials say you should show up two hours before your flight to give yourself extra time to park and to get through security.

To get yourself ready for travel, you can check the TSA’s website to find a complete list on security procedures on what you can and cannot bring on the plane. If you’re taking a gift for someone special on your holiday list, the President and CEO of the Ford International Airport Tory Richardson says, it’s important to remember this.

“Lots of times this time of year, people have gifts and food that they’re trying to take to their reunions and parties make sure that if you’re taking gifts, take the wrapping paper with you. Don’t wrap it before you leave because if the TSA needs to inspect your bags, then it’s gonna be opening those gifts a little early and by the wrong person.”

The airport also says it’s important to be patient both with workers who are dealing with staffing challenges and other travelers who might just be getting back into the swing of things.