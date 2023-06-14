An area of Grand Rapids frequented by people who are homeless. (Dec. 13, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine years ago, Shannon Bass called North Camp, a collection of ramshackle shanties along some railroad tracks on Grand Rapids’ West Side, her home.

“I was homeless here in Grand Rapids from 2005 to 2014,” Bass said.

But since 2014, she has lived in her own apartment on the same side of town.

“A lot of the homeless out here need to know that there is a way to come off the streets, with addictions they have, with mental health (problems) they have,” Bass said. “There’s opportunities that we can actually come out and help them come off the street.”

In between keeping her apartment up and paying her bills, Bass volunteers with the organization that helped end her cycle of homelessness, Community Rebuilders.

“I think that if I am with them and share my story with the homeless, then they’ll have a better understanding that there is somebody that still cares,” Bass said.

Community Rebuilders has been around for about three decades. Its mission is to help the homeless get a permanent roof over their head, first by getting them off the streets and into emergency short-term housing.

“And identifying their strengths,” Community Rebuilders Executive Director Vera Beech said. “Because we’re going to mobilize those throughout the whole helping process so that they’re able to rely on them and not just rely on us.”

The program then works to get people into permanent housing that they can pay for on their own or using rental assistance programs.

“Then once they’re housed, we provide the services they need to sustain those long term,” Beech said.

Now, Community Rebuilders is taking a more targeted approach. During a one-year pilot program focusing on downtown areas of the city populated by the homeless, the group helped 133 people get off the streets and into housing. Nine months later, just two of the 133 returned to the streets.

This week, city commissioners approved expanding the Geographically Targeted Housing Outreach program, focusing on Campeau Promenade and Monroe Center. The city is setting aside a half million dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for the program, which will run through September 2025.

“It’s a dent in project goals,” Beech said. “We want to raise $1.5 million. “

Beech expects to reach that goal through philanthropic, private and public sector contributions. Bass plans to help by sharing her story.

“A person like myself has to show them that if I can do it, they can do it,” she said.