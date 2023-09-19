GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gentex Corporation announced Monday that it opened a technology hub in downtown Grand Rapids.

The new tech hub is located on the second floor of 25 Ottawa Avenue SW near Fulton Street W.

Gentex said the new space can support more than 100 employees and feature workstations, conference rooms and common areas for collaboration and networking. The primary goal for the new space is to support, attract and retain talent, according to Gentex.

“We’re excited to see a thriving tech-focused company like Gentex continue to grow in the region,” Randy Thelen, president and CEO of The Right Place, Inc., said in a news release. “This move by Gentex aligns with our region’s goal of becoming one of the leading tech hubs in the Midwest. This new space will accelerate the development, retention, and attraction of top tech talent to West Michigan.”

This marks the second time the company has expanded in Grand Rapids. In February, the company announced opening a satellite production facility in the Madison Square neighborhood and will employ about 50 people once it’s fully operational.